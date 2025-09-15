ECZ LAUNCHES ONLINE PRE-REGISTRATION PLATFORM FOR NEW VOTERS.





By Joan Musabila



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has launched an Online Pre-Registration of Voters platform designed to enhance inclusivity, efficiency, and service delivery in line with digital advancements.





Speaking at the launch, ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis explained that the platform is only accessible to newly registered voters.





Ms. Zaloumis clarified that old voter’s cards remain valid for use in the 2026 General Elections adding that those registering online must physically collect their voter’s cards during the mass voter registration exercise, which begins on October 13, 2025.





She adds that an exception has been made to allow individuals who will turn 18 by April 30, 2026 to register in advance.