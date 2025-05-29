ECZ MEETS POLITICAL PARTIES AHEAD OF THE LUMEZI CONSTITUENCY BY-ELECTION

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia met with various political party and candidate representatives at the Political Party Liaison Committee meeting held in Lumezi District ahead of the Lumezi Constituency by-election slated for Thursday, 26th June, 2025.

The meeting aimed to foster peaceful, violent-free campaigns, as well as tolerance among candidates and political parties during the campaign period.

During the meeting, ECZ Commissioner Major General Vincent Mukanda (Rtd) stated that the platform is designed to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and viewpoints on the electoral process. The Commission expects to engage in open dialogue with political parties and candidates participating in the Lumezi Constituency by-election.

The polls will take place from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours on Thursday, 26th June, 2025.