ECZ MONITORS VOTER REGISTRATION EXERCISE FOR “POSSIBLE EXTENSION” AS OVER 1.2 MILLION ZAMBIANS REGISTER





By: Justin Banda



The Electoral Commission Of Zambia (Ecz) Has Announced That It Is Closely Monitoring The Ongoing Mass Voter Registration Exercise To Determine Whether An Extension Will Be Necessary.





Speaking During A Press Briefing, Ecz Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro Stated That A Dedicated Team Has Been Dispatched To Assess The Process And Provide Data To Guide The Commission’s Decision.





Mr. Kasaro Acknowledged That While The Registration Has Progressed Steadily, Technical Challenges Related To Equipment Operations Have Been Reported.



He Assured The Public That These Issues Are Being Addressed Through The Commission’s Provincial-Level Support Framework.





As Of 31st October 2025, The Ecz Recorded A Provisional Total Of One Million, Two Hundred Twenty-Four Thousand, Seventy-Two Registrations In Phase One, Including Five Hundred Sixty-Seven Thousand, Four Hundred Twenty-Five New Voters Notably.





Female Registrants Lead With Three Hundred Six Thousand, Five Hundred Seventy-Three, Compared To Two Hundred Sixty-One Thousand, Three Hundred Ninety-Five Male Registrants.





Mr Kasaro Also Noted A Surge In Turnout, With More Citizens Showing Interest In Registering To Vote, A Development He Described As Encouraging For Zambia’s Democratic Process.

#SunFmTvNews