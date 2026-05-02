🇿🇲 BALLOT BRIEF | ECZ Moves to Certify Voters’ Register as 25 Presidential Aspirants Enter Race





Zambia’s 2026 electoral process has entered a defining administrative phase. The Electoral Commission of Zambia is set to certify the Register of Voters on Monday, 4th May 2026, marking a critical transition from voter registration to candidate validation and ballot preparation.

This development comes as twenty-five presidential aspirants have formally paid their nomination fees, signalling a crowded and competitive field ahead of the August 13 general election. The number itself is significant. It reflects a low barrier to entry at the initial stage, but not necessarily a high probability of ballot survival.





Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro has indicated that the Commission will now proceed with the pre-processing of supporters. This is not a routine step. It is a filtration mechanism. Candidates must demonstrate verifiable national support through validated endorsers across provinces. Many enter at this stage. Fewer emerge.





The Commission is expected to release a provincial schedule to guide this process. That schedule will determine pace, compliance, and ultimately, eligibility. Delays, inconsistencies, or failure to meet thresholds at this stage have historically narrowed the field before nomination day.





The certification of the voters’ register carries equal weight. It defines the official pool of eligible voters and closes the window for further claims or corrections. From this point forward, the integrity of the election rests on the credibility of that register. Any disputes that arise later will trace back to this moment.





Two parallel processes are now in motion. One defines who can vote. The other defines who can stand.



Both are technical. Both are decisive.





The presence of twenty-five aspirants suggests political interest. The pre-processing stage will test political organisation. Numbers on paper will now be tested against structures on the ground.





This is where ambition meets procedure.



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