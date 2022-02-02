ECZ NEEDS NEW MANAGEMENT, NOT LOGO, SAYS MAYANGWA

Changing the logo will not change the bad characters at the Electoral Commission of Zambia, Lusaka youth Dillion Mayangwa has charged.

Commenting on the ECZ’s new logo launched last Friday, Mayangwa said despite the regime change, Zambians have not forgotten on how biased the commission had been on the past elections.

“ECZ doesn’t need new logo, it needs new management. Let’s not pretend as if everything is going well at ECZ. There are a lot of bad characters their (ECZ) who were employed for the purpose of favouring the Patriotic Front (PF),” he charged.

“Some people there are not suitable for the job. There is need for a total clean up at ECZ if all forms of unfairness or corruption was to be uprooted.”

Mayangwa said the ECZ needs a new and independent management to oversee the affairs of elections in Zambia and not change of logo.

“Let’s not pretend, ECZ was a branch of the PF. If not a constituency! For the institution to gain trust, there is need to make some changes at the top management and then at the lower level,” he said.

Mayangwa said people have issues with the commission because of how the institution conducted itself in the recent past adding that some individuals were not fit to be at the electoral body.

“ECZ in its currently form cannot be trusted by Zambians. We need voter protection from the referee, not what we saw! Lives were lost. Families who lost their loved ones are still nursing the loses. The past record is not glitter that is why I am saying that we should go backto the drawing board and rebrand ECZ management. Not changing the logo,” said Mayangwa.

“Don’t expect us to smile and clap for the new logo, no. We won’t laugh and smile! We shall clap when ECZ is cleaned. We have a lot of people at the commission who are not even supposed to be there. They can’t come here to preach rebranding and new logo. Rebranding will be done yes! But by new management who will understand the duty ECZ has for mother Zambia. Not what we saw in the past 10 years, where ECZ saved the interests of the ruling party.”

Credit: The Mast