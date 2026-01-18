ECZ Needs Reforms before 2026 Elections- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

ECZ Needs Reforms before 2026 Elections

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;

Since 2021, excluding ward elections, UPND has won nine (9) parliamentary and district council by-elections in:
1. Mwense (mayoral)( Stephen Chikota)
2. Kwacha (Charles Mulenga)
3. Kabushi, (Bernard Kanengo)


4. Kawambwa, (Nason Musonda)
5. Pambashe ( Justine Kapema)
6.  Mongu (mayoral), (Nyambe Muyumbana)
7. Kabwata (Andrew Tayenga)
8. Lumezi (
9. Mfuwe ( Malama Mufunelo)



The Opposition has won four (4) by-election seats:

1. Kaumbwe ( Aaron Mwanza)
2. Luangwa ( Mayoral)( Lawrence Shawa)
3.Petauke Central ( Simon Banda)
4. Chawama ( Bright Nundwe)



● A Forensic Audit of the Voters’ Register.

● Removal of partisan officials (Mwangala Zaloumis, Mcdonald Chipenzi, Brown Kasaro and Dr. Collins Kachaka).



● Make public Delimitation Process and Parliamentary Seats targeted.
●Put finality to whether Zambia will use electronic voting or not.

