ECZ Needs Reforms before 2026 Elections



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



Since 2021, excluding ward elections, UPND has won nine (9) parliamentary and district council by-elections in:

1. Mwense (mayoral)( Stephen Chikota)

2. Kwacha (Charles Mulenga)

3. Kabushi, (Bernard Kanengo)



4. Kawambwa, (Nason Musonda)

5. Pambashe ( Justine Kapema)

6. Mongu (mayoral), (Nyambe Muyumbana)

7. Kabwata (Andrew Tayenga)

8. Lumezi (

9. Mfuwe ( Malama Mufunelo)





The Opposition has won four (4) by-election seats:



1. Kaumbwe ( Aaron Mwanza)

2. Luangwa ( Mayoral)( Lawrence Shawa)

3.Petauke Central ( Simon Banda)

4. Chawama ( Bright Nundwe)





● A Forensic Audit of the Voters’ Register.



● Removal of partisan officials (Mwangala Zaloumis, Mcdonald Chipenzi, Brown Kasaro and Dr. Collins Kachaka).





● Make public Delimitation Process and Parliamentary Seats targeted.

●Put finality to whether Zambia will use electronic voting or not.