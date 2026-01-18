ECZ Needs Reforms before 2026 Elections
Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;
Since 2021, excluding ward elections, UPND has won nine (9) parliamentary and district council by-elections in:
1. Mwense (mayoral)( Stephen Chikota)
2. Kwacha (Charles Mulenga)
3. Kabushi, (Bernard Kanengo)
4. Kawambwa, (Nason Musonda)
5. Pambashe ( Justine Kapema)
6. Mongu (mayoral), (Nyambe Muyumbana)
7. Kabwata (Andrew Tayenga)
8. Lumezi (
9. Mfuwe ( Malama Mufunelo)
The Opposition has won four (4) by-election seats:
1. Kaumbwe ( Aaron Mwanza)
2. Luangwa ( Mayoral)( Lawrence Shawa)
3.Petauke Central ( Simon Banda)
4. Chawama ( Bright Nundwe)
● A Forensic Audit of the Voters’ Register.
● Removal of partisan officials (Mwangala Zaloumis, Mcdonald Chipenzi, Brown Kasaro and Dr. Collins Kachaka).
● Make public Delimitation Process and Parliamentary Seats targeted.
●Put finality to whether Zambia will use electronic voting or not.