ECZ PARTNERS WITH SHOPRITE TO BOOST VOTER REGISTRATION ACCESS



THE Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ has announced a partnership with Shoprite Zambia that will allow selected Shoprite stores countrywide to serve as voter registration centres during the ongoing 15-day extension.





ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro says the collaboration is aimed at improving convenience and accessibility for eligible citizens who have not yet registered as voters.





Kasaro has thanked Shoprite for what he describes as a commendable show of corporate social responsibility in supporting a key national civic exercise.





The Commission has deployed registration officers to the designated outlets to ensure the process is conducted professionally and in line with electoral procedures.





A full schedule of participating Shoprite stores and operating hours will be published to guide the public.





The ECZ is urging all eligible citizens to take advantage of the extended voter registration period.