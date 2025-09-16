ECZ POSTPONES NOMINATION AND POLL DATES IN KAFUE AND MONGU





The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced the postponement of nomination and polling dates for the forthcoming by-elections in Chisankane Ward of Kafue District, Lusaka Province, and Nakato Ward of Mongu District, Western Province.





According to ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, Brown Kasaro, the decision was made pursuant to Section 28(2) and Section 57 of the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016.





Mr. Kasaro stated that nominations, which were initially scheduled for Tuesday, 16th September, 2025, will now be conducted on Monday, 22nd September, 2025. The polls, earlier set for Thursday, 2nd October, 2025, will instead take place on Tuesday, 7th October, 2025, between 06:00 hours and 18:00 hours.





The Commission has since advised stakeholders and the general public to take note of the changes. For further clarification, members of the public may contact the Corporate Affairs Department on 0211 252208 or consult the respective District Electoral Officers.