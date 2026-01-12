ECZ PREPARES FOR 2026 CONSTITUENCY DELIMITATION



THE Electoral Commission of Zambia says it is in the final stages of preparations to undertake the delimitation of constituencies ahead of the 2026 General Election.





In a statement to ZNBC News, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro said the exercise will be conducted in line with the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 13 of 2025 and will involve full engagement with stakeholders and the general public.





Mr. Kasaro said the delimitation process is expected to be completed before the certification of the Register of Voters, which is scheduled for April 30, 2026, in line with the 2026 General Election Roadmap.





He has assured stakeholders that the exercise is being treated with urgency to ensure it is concluded before the certification of the voters’ register.





Mr. Kasaro said the ECZ will continue to engage stakeholders throughout the process and provide timely updates as the exercise progresses.



ZNBC