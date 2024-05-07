ECZ PUTS UP BALLOT PRINTING TENDER AGAIN

TENDER -PRINTING OF BALLOT PAPERS

The Electoral Commission of Zambia wishes to notify stakeholders and the public that the

Commission yesterday, 6′ May, 2024, reissued the tender for the printing and delivery of

various electoral materials.

These materials include ballot papers, ballot paper posters, blind voter templates, announcement forms, voter’s lists, and registers of voters. This tender is for a three-year contract to cater for the by-elections and the 2026 General Election.

The reissuance follows the cancellation of the aforementioned tender in March 2024 due

to significant changes in the bidding conditions and conditions of contract contained in the issued solicitation document.

This tender is open to all eligible bidders, both local and international, and will be

administered following the rules under Open International Competitive bidding

procedures as provided for in the Zambig Public Procurement Act. No. 8 of 2020 and

Public Procurement Regulations, 2022.

The closing date for the receipt of bids is 10:00 hours e-GP System time on Friday, 18’h June