ECZ Reaffirms Commitment to Credible Voter Registration Ahead of 2026 Elections





By Sibeso Likezo



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has reaffirmed its commitment to conducting a credible, efficient, and inclusive mass voter registration exercise ahead of the 2026 general elections.





ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis emphasized that the success of the upcoming voter registration process will depend on coordinated efforts across all stakeholders.





She stressed the importance of professionalism, diligence, and integrity from everyone involved in the exercise.





Her remarks were delivered by Western Province Registration Officer Nixon Nkwapu during the official closing of the provincial electoral orientation programme in Mongu District.





The orientation was part of preparations for the 2025 mass voter registration exercise, which will run from 13th October to 11th November, beginning with pre-online registrations starting on 15th September.



