ECZ RECEIVED NOTICE OF CHAWAMA VACANCY

The Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- has received a letter from the National Assembly notifying the commission of a vacancy in the Chawama parliamentary seat.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, BROWN KASARO, confirmed this afternoon that the letter was received on Friday, November 28, 2025.

Mr. KASARO said the commission will provide guidance on the way forward.

On Friday, Chawama Member of Parliament, TASILA LUNGU, lost her seat.

This follows a resolution by the National Assembly to invoke Article 72(😎 of the Constitution, which allows the Speaker to inform the Electoral Commission of Zambia of any parliamentary vacancy.

ZNBC