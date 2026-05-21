ECZ RECEIVES TWO UNIP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION BIDS AMID FACTIONAL DIVISION



By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has confirmed receiving two nomination bids for the position of President under the ticket of the United National Independence Party (UNIP).





ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga says the Commission will handle the matter on a case-by-case basis as candidates file their nominations before the commissioners.





Ms. Luhanga further disclosed that Bishop Trevor Mwamba, who leads one faction of the party, was initially scheduled to file his nomination before the ECZ on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, but his filing was rescheduled to today Thursday, May 21, 2026.





UNIP currently has three factions, led by Bishop Trevor Mwamba, Mr. Mike Kayela, and Lt. Col. Henry Miyoba





Col. Miyoba recently endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema and appealed to Zambians to support him, warning that voting otherwise could set the country back by 30 years.



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