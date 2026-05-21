UPND’s Samboko Arrested Over Fake Adoption Certificate, Discharge of Firearm

Samboko Arrested Over Fake Adoption Certificate, Discharge of Firearm



Immediate Past Garden Park Ward 10 Councillor Gerald Samboko has been arrested and detained at Kanyama Police Station for presenting a fake UPND adoption certificate and illegal discharge of a firearm





Mr. Samboko allegedly discharged a firearm at Twashuka Primaty school after cadres from Beatrice Kunda’s camp attempted to beat him up.





Sources at Kanyama Police Station have confirmed, stating that Beatrice Kunda and Gerald Samboko both presented adoption certificates, upon which inquiries were made and established that Beatrice Kunda was the rightfully adopted Ward 10 candidate under Kanyama.





Police have also launched a manhunt for Munkolo Ward 15 immediate past councillor Evans Kaliko and Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula ward aspirant Emelia Stephenson Banda for also presenting fake adoption certificates.



The ECZ has since suspended all ward level nominations for the UPND until a correct and comprehensive list is submitted to the electoral body for clarity.

By Barbra Musamba Chama