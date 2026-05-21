Now People Miss Gary Nkombo As Elections Chairperson. so Who Convinced The Powers That This Position Needed To Be Fixed?



By Simon Mulenga Mwila

Gary Nkombo’s journey as election chairman within the UPND is one that deserves reflection, appreciation and honest acknowledgment. In politics, leadership is often judged not when things are easy, but when tensions are high, emotions are running wild, and ambitions collide. It is during such moments that true organizers, stabilizers and institution builders reveal their worth.





The unfortunate happenings surrounding this year’s adoption process have left many party members and sympathizers with more questions than answers. Reports of confusion, dissatisfaction, alleged irregularities and internal conflicts have shaken confidence in what should have been a smooth democratic process. It has reminded many people of a very important lesson: sometimes the value of good leadership is only fully appreciated once that leadership is absent.





Under the chairmanship of Gary Nkombo as election chairman, the party experienced one of its most orderly and disciplined adoption processes. At a time when political temperatures were equally high, he managed to hold the system together with firmness, maturity and political wisdom. There were no widespread reports of violence, no embarrassing double adoptions, and no atmosphere of confusion that threatened party unity. That alone speaks volumes about his leadership ability.





Gary Nkombo demonstrated that leadership is not always about making noise or seeking headlines. Sometimes leadership is about structure, discipline, consultation and the ability to calm tensions before they explode. He understood that an election process is not just about choosing candidates — it is about protecting the integrity, image and unity of the party itself.





One of his greatest strengths during his tenure was his ability to command respect across different camps within the party. In politics, it is impossible to satisfy everyone, but what matters is whether people believe the process was fair and properly managed. Gary Nkombo carried himself with authority while remaining approachable, creating confidence in the system even among those who may not have gotten their preferred outcomes





The current challenges within the adoption process have exposed how critical competent leadership is in political administration. The saying goes: “A vacuum is never noticed until it is created.” Today, many members are beginning to realize the stabilizing role Gary Nkombo played behind the scenes. What once looked ordinary now appears exceptional because the absence of order has highlighted the importance of the man who once maintained it.





Politics can be ungrateful. Often, people only appreciate peacemakers after disorder emerges. They only recognize builders after systems begin to crack. But history has a way of correcting the record. Gary Nkombo’s stewardship as election chairman now stands as a benchmark many are comparing against, and that comparison is revealing his true relevance and value.





As members reflect on the current state of affairs, one important lesson must remain clear: institutions are strengthened by capable individuals who understand responsibility, fairness and unity. Gary Nkombo proved himself to be one such individual. Whether one agrees with him politically or not, his contribution to maintaining order within the party structure cannot easily be ignored.





In life and in politics, it is important to give people their flowers while they are still alive. Appreciation should not only come after chaos exposes the value of those who once kept things together. Respect must be given where it is due.



Because no matter the circumstances, one truth continues to stand tall:



YOU CAN’T KEEP A GOOD MAN DOWN.