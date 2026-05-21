UPND Member Resigns to Contest Chama South Seat as Independent Candidate



By : Patrick mkandawire



A member of the United Party for National Development (UPND), Daniel Phiri of Chief Tembwe’s area of Chama District, has officially resigned from the ruling party ahead of the 2026 general elections.





In a resignation letter dated May 21, 2026 and addressed to the UPND Secretary General at the party’s National Secretariat in Lusaka





Mr. Phiri announced that he was leaving the party with immediate effect in order to pursue personal endeavors.





Mr. Phiri thanked President Hakainde Hichilema, party leadership, and members for the support rendered to him during his time in the party.





Meanwhile, Mr. Phiri has declared his intention to stand as an Independent Member of Parliament candidate for Chama South Constituency in the forthcoming general elections.