TONSE/Pamodzi Confusion in Petauke Raises Questions Over Alliance Unity



By CIC Reporter



Tensions appear to be surfacing within the TONSE/Pamodzi alliance in Petauke, following the fielding of separate candidates by two of its senior figures.





Makebi Zulu has put forward Velenasi Banda as a candidate under the Resolute Party (R.P) banner. Meanwhile, Brian Mundubile has backed Liyaliwe Banda, sister to fugitive Jay-Jay Banda to contest under the National Revolution Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP).





The parallel candidacies have fueled speculation that the alliance’s local structure is not operating on a common front. Political observers say the move undermines the impression of unity and suggests a breakdown in coordination between the two camps.





“It’s clear that one faction isn’t being fully truthful with the other,” a party insider noted, pointing to the lack of a unified candidate as evidence of diverging priorities.





The development has reignited debate over the alliance’s foundation. Was it built on shared principles and a common political agenda, or was it simply a tactical arrangement to advance individual interests?





With the elections approaching, how the alliance addresses this split in Petauke could determine whether it presents itself as a credible united force or as a coalition held together by convenience.