ECZ Records Over 1 Million New Voter Registrations Nationwide



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has registered 1,028,503 new voters across the country during the ongoing Mass Voter Registration Exercise.





Copperbelt Province has recorded the highest number of new registrations at 165,848, followed by Southern Province with 143,397 and Lusaka Province with 120,026.





Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro revealed that Muchinga Province recorded the lowest number of new registrations at 46,209.





Mr. Kasaro further stated that the total number of both new registrations and updates recorded from phases one to six now stands at 2,210,056.

[ ZNBC ]