ECZ RULES OUT FURTHER EXTENSION TO VOTER REGISTRATION



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has indicated that no additional extension will be granted to the ongoing mass voter registration exercise beyond the set deadline of 26th November, 2025.





Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro provided an update on the nationwide exercise, noting that the Commission has expanded access by partnering with Shoprite, which is hosting 36 registration points in selected stores across the country. In areas without Shoprite outlets, community trading centres with high public traffic are being used to ensure citizens can register with ease.





Mr. Kasaro disclosed that as of 18th November, 2025, the Commission has recorded 2,210,056 registrations and updates across phases one to six. This figure includes 1,028,503 new registrations—comprising 478,295 males and 550,208 females—and 1,181,553 updates.





He further noted that voter registration in correctional facilities is still in progress, with consolidated inmate statistics to be announced once the process concludes.



ZR