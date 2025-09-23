ECZ SETS EYE ON THREE MILLION NEW VOTERS



The Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ is set to register over 3 million new voters during the upcoming Voter Registration Exercise set for commencement on 13th October 2025.





Speaking during the official opening of the Provincial Voter Education Training in Lusaka today. Provincial Registration Officer, Chelstone Hamulyata disclosed ECZ ambitious plans to register over 3 Million new Voters in addition to the already existing 7 million voters.





Mr.Hamulyata who is also the Lusaka Province Local Government Officer-PLGO said that the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ has demonstrated a high level of competence and meticulous planning ahead of the nationwide Voter Registration Exercise as can be seen from their adoption of evolving and needs based training and capacity building techniques.





Mr.Hamulyata said that the five day intensive District Voter Education Trainers is critical as it seeks to build capacity , knowledge uptake and provide an indepth understanding of the Voter Registration content which Will be key as the DVETs set out to impart the same knowledge to the Voter Education Facilitators-VEFs.





The Provincial Registration Officer-PRO urged all Zambians with a green national Registration card and attained the age of 18 to register as voters indicating that those who previously registered in 2020 or during the continous Voter Registration (CVR) would not be required to register.





He emphasized the importance of a well coordinated and multi sectoral approach in handling national duty such as elections stressing that the success of the Mass Voter Registration Exercise is dependent on the Patriotism and ethical approach by those tasked with various responsibilities within the framework of the electoral system.





He further called on the Media and and all Public Relations wings within the local authorities to play their role in information dissemination insisting that it is only when communities are well informed that the Voter Registration Exercise will yield the intended outcomes.





And District Voter Registration Officer- Eng.Liftry Ndaba said that the training provides an opportunity for deeper engagements , learning , capacity building, and shared purpose.





The Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ is mandated under Article 229 (9) of the Zambian Constitution to implement the Electoral Process.





The Commission is also mandated to register voters among other functions with the Electoral Process Act No.35 of 2016 giving ECZ power to make way for Registration of Voters, including the manner of conducting elections.