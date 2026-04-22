ECZ SETS KEY GUIDELINES AHEAD OF 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has outlined a series of measures aimed at strengthening electoral processes, following a consultative meeting with political parties held on April 17, 2026, as preparations for the general elections gather momentum.





Among the key resolutions, the Commission will engage the Registrar of Societies over concerns regarding the registration of political parties and the failure by some to update details of their office bearers.





It will also seek legal clarification from the Office of the Attorney General on the constitutional requirement for presidential candidates to have been ordinarily resident in Zambia.





The Commission further reaffirmed that verification of Grade 12 certificates for all candidates will continue to be conducted by the Examinations Council of Zambia through both online and physical platforms.





In a statement, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro said political parties and independent candidates intending to have their 100 supporters pre-processed in provinces will be required to formally notify the Commission and pay presidential nomination fees by April 29, 2026.





ECZ has also indicated that it will review nomination fees for Members of Parliament, mayors, council chairpersons, and councillors, with a final decision expected by April 30, 2026.





Meanwhile, the Commission resolved that future consultative meetings will be strictly by invitation and limited to credible political parties to ensure order and prevent disruptions.