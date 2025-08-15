ECZ SETS MAY 2026 FOR GENERAL ELECTION NOMINATIONS, ANNOUNCES VOTER REGISTRATION DATES





LUSAKA — The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced that nominations for the 2026 General Elections will be held in May 2026, with all aspiring candidates required to be registered voters.





ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, Brown Kasaro, confirmed that a 30-day nationwide voter registration exercise will run from 13 October to 11 November 2025 across all 136 districts in the country. The exercise will target both new voters and those wishing to update their details.





For first-time voters, the cut-off date for eligibility is 30 April 2025, meaning anyone turning 18 years of age on or before that date will qualify to register during the upcoming exercise.





The ECZ further stated that the format of the Voter Register will remain unchanged for the 2026 elections.





The announcement is part of the commission’s preparations to ensure a smooth electoral process ahead of the polls.



