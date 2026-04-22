🇿🇲 BRIEFING | ECZ Tightens Nomination Process Ahead of August Polls



The Electoral Commission of Zambia has issued a stakeholder notice outlining key resolutions from its April 17 consultative meeting with political parties, signaling a more structured and legally sensitive approach to the 2026 general election nominations.





At the heart of the update is the Commission’s acknowledgment of growing disputes around party registration and leadership legitimacy. In response, ECZ says it will formally engage the Registrar of Societies “regarding concerns raised on the registration of political parties, including the failure to update office bearers.” This is a critical intervention, particularly at a time when multiple parties, especially the Patriotic Front, are entangled in leadership battles that could affect candidate eligibility.





The Commission has also flagged a constitutional issue that could shape who appears on the presidential ballot. It confirmed that it will consult the Attorney General on “the requirement that a person contesting for presidential election must have been ordinarily resident in Zambia, including clarification on the period of residency required.”





This provision has recently come into focus with the emergence of diaspora-based aspirants and could be used as a legal filter during nominations.





On eligibility verification, ECZ has maintained that the validation of Grade 12 certificates will continue to be handled by the Examinations Council of Zambia. The Commission stated that verification will be conducted “either through its online platform or via physical verification,” reinforcing efforts to prevent disputes that have historically disrupted electoral processes.





The roadmap toward nominations has also been tightened administratively. Political parties and independent candidates seeking to pre-process their required 100 supporters must formally notify the Commission and pay presidential nomination fees by April 29, 2026.





This measure is designed to decentralize the process and reduce logistical burdens, particularly the need to transport supporters to Lusaka.



In addition, ECZ has indicated that nomination fees for parliamentary and local government candidates remain under review, with a decision expected by April 30. This suggests that the cost of participation in the election is still being calibrated, a factor that could influence the number and diversity of candidates.





Perhaps most telling is the Commission’s move to control the conduct of future engagements. ECZ stated that attendance at similar high-level meetings will now be “strictly by invitation and limited to credible political parties, in order to avoid unnecessary disruptions.”





This follows recent tensions at stakeholder meetings where multiple factions from the same parties appeared, raising questions about representation and legitimacy.





Taken together, these resolutions reflect an electoral body attempting to regain procedural control in a politically fragmented environment.





With disputes over party leadership, candidate eligibility, and administrative processes already surfacing, ECZ is positioning itself not just as an organizer of elections, but as an active referee in a complex and contested political field.



© The People’s Brief | Goran Handya