CLIENTS TO BE COMPENSATED FOR FAILURE TO ACCESS GRADE 7 AND 9 RESULTS THROUGH SMS SYSTEM

Lusaka, Friday, 7th January 2021. The Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) has received reports from parents and the public on the failure to receive the recently announced 2021 Grade 7 Composite and Junior Secondary School Leaving Examination results through our SMS Results Release System (SRRS) on MTN mobile network and subsequent SMS charge deductions.

ECZ wish to inform the public that it has carried out an investigation on the failure and has established that the challenges experienced were caused by the system optimization activity on our system.

All clients whose details have been logged for failure to access the results through our SMS system on MTN mobile network will be compensated accordingly.

ECZ remains committed to its mandate and providing quality service to all its clients in an efficient and effective manner.

The inconvenience this has caused is deeply regretted.

Issued by:

Nicolas Nkhuwa

Public Relations Manager

EXAMINATIONS COUNCIL OF ZAMBIA

ECZ VISION – An Educational Assessment Body of Excellence

