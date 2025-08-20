ECZ TO CONDUCT PRE-ONLINE VOTER REGISTRATION EXERCISE





Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis says prior to the mass voter registration,the commission will conduct pre-online registrations from September 15th to 3rd November, this year.





Mrs. Zaloumis says the commission has set October 13 to 11th November, this for mass voter registration exercise in all the 156 constituencies across Zambia.





She said this when addressing electoral staff during the provincial electoral meeting in Mongu, Western province.





Mrs. Zaloumis has urged electoral staff engaged in the mass voter registration exercise to ensure inclusivity.





The Commission has announced that so far, thirty voter registration centers have been established.



ZNBC