ECZ to summon parties following violence in Sikongo, Chirundu by-elections

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

SUSPECTED political cadres pepper spray election officials and steal two envelopes containing marked ballot papers in Chirundu.

Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Brown Kasor condemned the attacks on electoral officers during the ward by-elections in Liumena and Njame wards of Sikongo and Chirundu districts respectively out of the nine ward polls conducted on Friday.

“Serious incidences occurred at the Machavika Primary School polling station, and later at Chiindi Primary School polling station, which was also the totalling centre in Njame ward. At Machavika polling station, suspected political cadres used pepper spray at the election officials at the polling station thereby disrupting the result

announcement process,” he said in a statement on Saturday. “The cadres went away with two envelopes containing marked ballot papers. Fortunately, the presiding officer had the completed results compilation forms which were later used to complete the process.”

Kasoro said at Chilindi Primary School polling station which was also the totalling centre, suspected political cadres disrupted the compilation of poll results by going away with a record of proceedings.

“Fortunatey, the commission had a

copy of the form. As a result of this violent disruption, the commission was forced to suspend the proceedings at the totalling centre and all election materials were taken to Chirundu Police Station for safe custody. The results for Njame ward have since been declared by the returning officer, at Chilindi Primary School at about 09:20 hours, today, Saturday, 13th July 2024,” he said. “The police have since arrested some suspects and the commission is keenly following the development of this matter. Further, in Sikongo district, another unfortunate incident occurred at Liumena Polling Station in Liumena ward where some party officias and cadres stormed the polling station without accreditation. The officials and cadres insulted, intimidated and harassed not only election officias but also police officers on

duty. The commission strongy condemns these acts of violence, meant to disrupt the process, by cadres and officials. These incidences are unacceptable as they strike at the core of the management of the electoral process and undermine the integrity of elections, and they are also in breach of sections 87, 89 and 94 of the electoral process Act 35 of 2016.”

Kasoro said the ECZ is fully committed to safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.

He said the commission “takes these incidences seriously and will summon all the parties that took part in the by-elections in the two wards.

“Those who will be found to have committed serious offences will be dealt with in accordance with the electoral code of conduct and electoral process Act,” said Kasaro.