ECZ TODAY IS MORE LIKE A SERVANT’S QUARTER OF COMMUNITY HOUSE – NAKACINDA

……. alleges that Bally is at a point of telling Zambians ‘to hell with your constitution’

Lusaka…. Thursday, October 20, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

‘President Hakainde Hichilema is at a point of telling Zambians to hell with your constitution,’ PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda has said.

Hon Nakacinda charged that the Head of State has no regard to Constitution.

He alleged that the disregard to the Constitution by the President and UPND members has been happening for a while.

“Mr Hakainde’s disregard to the Constitution and clear intent to suspend the constitution. There is a background to his behavior of disregarding the Constitution and also him developing a notion that he enjoys absolute power and therefore he can do anything he wants,” he said.

“At the beginning the Zambian people ignored this behavior when in fact we should have commenced impeachment proceedings because already from the beginning, the threat was eminent against the principle of Constitutionalism.”

Hon Nakacinda said the country has in the recent past witnessed the removal, “systematically, but using jungle methods and jungle law” of Constitutional office bearers including the DPP.

The PF MCC charged that the removal of the DPP was made before the JCC made the recommendations.

He said the JCC is a slaughter house for the careers of professional judicial officers, judges and magistrates.

Hon Nakacinda said there is fear running through the judiciary because professional judges are thinking of their career.

“You may recall that at the beginning, President Hakainde Hichilema created Ministries and swore in people as Ministers without following the requirement of the law, or requirements of the law. You remember that he swore in a minister of finance before Parliament was sworn in,” he said.

He said for a Head of State there is no excuse that ‘I am learning on the job.’

“When it comes to issues of the law, we expect that he would be thorough and prudent. He has extra hands to help him make sound decisions. President HH is almost reaching at a point of saying to hell with the Constitution. He is at a point of telling Zambians to hell with your constitution. Look at the interference in the operations of the ECZ,” he said.

And Hon Nakacinda said “I am sorry to say this but the ECZ today is more like just a servant’s quarter of Community house.”