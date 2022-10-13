“ECZ UNDER INSTRUCTION FROM STATE HOUSE NOT TO ACCEPT NOMINATION OF PF CANDIDATE IN LUSANGAZI COUNCIL CHAIR BY ELECTIONS,” NAKACINDA

Thur , Oct 13 , 2022

The Patriotic Front says it is aware of an instruction from Statehouse to ECZ that they reject the PF candidate Mr Patrick Banda’s nomination for the forthcoming Lusangazi Chairperson by elections .

Nominations are taking place today and the PF is scheduled to file in their nominations with their candidate this afternoon.

But the PF has reveled that they have information that Statehouse or Community house has instructed that Mr Banda’s nomination be rejected on a flimsy ground that there is a matter involving him in the subordinate courts .

Speaking to the Press in Lusangazi this morning, PF information Chairperson Hon. Raphael Nakacinda said it is unfortunate that the UPND government is working hard to embarras an important institution like ECZ by using them to advance their political interests.

Nakacinda says the PF will not tolerate the level lawlessness that is being perpetrated by ECZ on instructions from State / Community House stating that the matter they want to heap on the PF candidate is irrelevant because a person at law in Zambia is innocent until proven guilty .

“Zambians you know what this man has been through . We brought it to your attention that some aides of the President . His political adviser among others tried to smuggle this man into Lusaka and offered him 150,000 and position as DC if he resigned on PF ticket . It all failed, “

“Now they are planning to prevent him from contesting but it won’t work. We have come prepared for them with our lawyers. We hope ECZ can begin to do the right thing and not act like a brunch of UPND . Non of their gimics will work even if they send their surrogates like Chipenzi . We are ready for them , ” Nakacinda said .

Hon. Nakacinda has since appealed to the People of Zambia to stay woke as UPND is trying by all means to plunge the nation into chaos .

