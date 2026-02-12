ECZ URGED TO CLARIFY BALLOT PAPER SECURITY CHANGES



Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Spokesperson Wilson Banda has called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to provide clear and transparent justification regarding proposed changes to ballot paper security, emphasizing that electoral safeguards are central to public confidence in the democratic process.





Speaking on concerns surrounding the removal of the official mark on ballot papers, Mr. Banda said matters affecting ballot security must be treated with utmost seriousness, as they directly impact the credibility of elections.





“Matters concerning ballot paper security are not minor administrative details; they go to the very heart of public trust in our democracy.”





Mr. Banda explained that many citizens view the official mark as an important security feature used to authenticate documents and prevent forgery, adding that public concern over its possible removal was therefore understandable.





“It is therefore reasonable for citizens to question the removal of such a feature and to seek clear, transparent justification for that decision,” he noted.





The DPP spokesperson further urged the ECZ to assure citizens that any reforms would strengthen rather than weaken electoral safeguards.





He said the Commission should demonstrate how it intends to modernize and enhance ballot protection measures if existing features are to be changed.



“Rather than appearing to scale back protective features, the ECZ should be reassuring the nation by demonstrating how it intends to strengthen ballot security through enhanced and modern safeguards,” Mr. Banda stated.





He emphasized that any adjustments to electoral procedures must prioritize preventing forgery and reinforcing public trust in election outcomes.





Mr. Banda added that citizens deserve clarity on alternative safeguards that would replace the official mark.





“The ECZ must engage the public openly, clarify its position, and ensure that any changes to electoral procedures enhance, not diminish, the credibility of Zambia’s electoral system,” he stressed.





Meanwhile, Mr. Banda urged the Commission to maintain transparency in its electoral reforms, stating that open communication remains essential to sustaining confidence in Zambia’s democratic institutions.