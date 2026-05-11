ECZ URGED TO ONLY DISQUALIFY PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES ON GENUINE TECHNICALITIES



Governance expert, Guess Nyirenda, has called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to ensure that no presidential candidate is disqualified on unnecessary technicalities.





26 aspiring presidential candidates have expressed interest in contesting the upcoming August general elections, with the commission expected to begin the vetting process to ensure that all aspirants meet the constitutional and legal requirements ahead of the polls.





Speaking when he featured on Christian Voices Chatback Programme in Lusaka today, Mr. Nyirenda said the Commission must ensure that any candidate removed from the race is disqualified strictly on the basis of failure to meet the set requirements and not due to political influence.





Mr. Nyirenda said that for example, political party presidents should not be barred from contesting the presidency merely because they may have unresolved issues with the Registrar’s office, warning that such actions could be perceived as attempts by the ruling party to block opponents from participating in the elections.





He stated that while many people may want the number of presidential aspirants reduced, there is need to ensure that those who fall out of the race do so on legitimate grounds.





Mr. Nyirenda has since urged the commission to remain impartial and resist being influenced by government during the vetting process.



Angel Kasabo

RCV