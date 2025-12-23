ECZ URGED TO RELEASE DELIMITATION REPORT BEFORE END OF YEAR



By Cecilia Zyambo



National Democratic Congress -NDC- president Saboi Imboela has appealed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ– to release the delimitation report before the end of this year.





Ms. Imboela has emphasized that the release of the report is crucial for aspiring candidates and the electorate to know their areas and voting stations.

She has noted with concern that the report which was undertaken in 2019 has not yet been released and is of the view that the report should have been done before the nationwide voter registration and assenting of Bill 7 into law.





Ms. Imboela spoke to Phoenix News in an interview.



And Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba is of the view that ECZ should have conducted a fresh delimitation report instead of relying on the 2019 report.



PHOENIX NEWS