ECZ WARNS AGAINST CAMPAIGNING IN NON-EXISTENT CONSTITUENCIES



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has warned that it is illegal for any person to campaign in non-existent constituencies, as the delimitation exercise has not yet been concluded.





ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis said the Commission is aware that some individuals have begun conducting campaigns in areas they assume will be delimited, stressing that such actions are unlawful.





She emphasized that the campaign period has not officially opened, and any individual or political party engaging in premature campaigns risks facing legal action.





Ms. Zaloumis made the remarks during the opening of the Lusaka Province delimitation sittings, where she also dismissed social media reports claiming that all provinces have already been delimitated.





Meanwhile, Lusaka District Electoral Officer Liftery Ndaba assured that all submissions made during the sittings will receive equal attention.



ZNBC