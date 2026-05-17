ECZ, Zambia is not your Country, Makebi Zulu warns



RESOLUTE Party presidential candidate, Makebi Zulu says candidates cannot be disqualified by administrative procedures not enshrined in the law.





Zulu, who is also PF Pamodzi Alliance president says he and Alliance partners shall endeavour to reclaim Zambia’s inheritance.



Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Zulu told the media that he and Alliance partners had listened to the voice of the people.





“Zambians are saying this man [President Hakainde Hichilema] has given us four years of load shedding and wants to give us six months of power for us to vote for him. The Zambians have said, you told us you were going to reduce the prices of fertilizer, and you have not reduced the prices of fertilizer,” Zulu says.





He says he and Alliance partners have decided to lay aside, personal ambition to allow only one candidate to contest the presidential election against incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema.





“We are going to support one. We shall unveil that one, in time. Because we know, the tactics of the UPND.





“But we can assure them, we’ll be on the ballot. We’ll be on the ballot through one,” Zulu says before warning, “And this is a warning we’re telling ECZ, this is not your Country, this country belongs to he Zambians. We have a law that prescribes what qualifies one, we can’t be disqualified by administrative laws, or administrative procedures that are not enshrined in law.”



©️ TV Yatu May 17, 2026.