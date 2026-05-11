ECZ’S “100 STRONG” PARADE BEGINS… BUT SOME SUPPORTERS MISSED THE FIRST BUS



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has officially kicked off the much-anticipated pre-processing of the famous “100 presidential supporters”, the sacred political ritual where aspiring presidents must prove that at least 100 registered voters still believe in them before the real campaign even begins.





The exercise, taking place at provincial centres across the country, is expected to run from today Monday 11th May, to Friday 15th May 2026, ahead of the forthcoming general elections.





So far, ECZ has recorded 26 ambitious presidential hopefuls who have expressed interest in occupying State House after courageously parting ways with the K100,000 nomination fee, in these economic times, that alone deserves a campaign slogan.





The first slot of the day was reserved for supporters of the Zambia Wake Up Party (ZAWAPA), whose presidential candidate is Howard Kunda. Their supporters were scheduled to report for screening at Nakatindi Hall at Lusaka’s Civic Centre between 09:00 and 10:00 hours.





However, by the appointed hour, the hall appeared to be enjoying more chairs than people.

Whether the supporters were delayed by Lusaka traffic, still waking up to match the party name, or carefully verifying their NRCs somewhere nearby remains unclear.





Meanwhile, ECZ officials stood ready to process the hopeful supporters in what is becoming Zambia’s latest reality show: “Who Wants to Be on the Ballot?”