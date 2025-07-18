ECZ’s CAMPAIGN MATERIAL BAN OUTRAGEOUS



…it is an attempt to control political expression and dismantle opposition alliances ahead of the 2026 general elections, says Luzendi



Lusaka… Friday July 18, 2025 – The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has come under intense criticism following its recent directive banning the use of campaign materials such as t-shirts, chitenges, and banners by political parties not directly contesting in an election.





The decision, which the Commission claims is intended to promote public order, has been described by some political stakeholders as a dangerous move against Zambia’s democratic principles.



In a statement, Mr. Thompson Luzendi, a political activist and member of the Socialist Party, condemned the directive as a “direct attack on alliance and coalition politics.”





He argued that the ECZ’s action was unconstitutional and politically motivated, claiming it aimed to dismantle electoral coalitions and silence allied political voices ahead of the 2026 general elections.



Mr. Luzendi recalled the 2021 general elections, during which members of the UPND Alliance, a coalition of opposition parties, were free to wear their party regalia and campaign side by side without interference.





He questioned why the ECZ would now seek to outlaw practices that were once allowed and even encouraged.



“The ECZ’s new position betrays its mandate to facilitate free and fair elections,” Luzendi stated.





He added that the move not only contradicted ECZ’s past precedent but also infringed on constitutional rights, particularly those enshrined in Articles 20 and 21, which guarantee freedom of expression and association.





The activist went further to suggest that the ban was not genuinely about maintaining public order but rather an attempt to control political expression and dismantle opposition alliances at a time when the ruling party, UPND, is facing growing criticism and declining popularity.



“We are seeing tactics used by authoritarian regimes,” Luzendi warned.





He disclosed that similar strategies had been used in other countries where electoral commissions were weaponized to stifle dissent and narrow civic space under the guise of regulation.



He also criticized the ECZ for overstepping its role, stating that maintaining public order falls under the mandate of the Zambia Police, not the electoral body.





He called the ECZ’s decision “an illegal administrative overreach” and an effort to reverse democratic progress under the false pretense of regulating elections.





Meanwhile, Luzendi has called on the ECZ to immediately withdraw the directive, allow alliance and coalition partners to campaign freely, and uphold the country’s constitutional and democratic foundations.





“Our democracy is not a gift from those who are temporarily in power. It is the inheritance of the people,” he emphasized..