ECZ’s CAPITALIST NOMINATION FEES: LET THE RICH VOTE FOR EACH OTHER- Maiko zulu

By Maiko zulu

ECZ’s CAPITALIST NOMINATION FEES: LET THE RICH VOTE FOR EACH OTHER

First they segregate using brainwash the education system (G12) as a standard for entry into the political elite.

Next they segregate the poor who are capable to lead through exorbitant and exploitative Capitalist nomination fees making the political circle even smaller and turning public service into an economic undertaking designed only for the rich. Without K100,000 and a lot more for your campaign, you do not qualify to lead this country nomatter how much leadership qualities you possess. Its called DEMOCRACY FOR HIRE.

Funny enough however, there is no Grade 12 or financial status requirements for you to vote so the poor and those with the knowledge but have not been ‘certified’ by the system are only there to endorse the rich and the many functional illiterates with qualifications that they ultimately use to steal from the poor voters.

Governance is now a business and one has to create cartels in form of political stractures for their business to reap the intended rewards. Even leaders fail to publicly declare their assets because they know what opportunities come their way just by being in the leadership bracket.

Maybe we should also leave the voting for the rich and let them govern themselves. Next time you want votes, go and ask from your ‘miseducated’ and rich friends and govern yourselves kwamene uko.