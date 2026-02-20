ECZ’S REMINDER FOR ALLIANCES TO BE REGISTERED BEFORE ELECTIONS IS NOT IMINGALATO – MWEETWA





CHIEF Government Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa, has described as mere politicking the opposition’s continued reference to certain government and Electoral Commission of Zambia activities as “imingalato.”





The opposition has been on record describing a number of government initiatives as “imingalato,” a term they use to imply alleged mischievous maneuvers.





Among the issues cited are improvements in the country’s power supply and provisions in the proposed Electoral Process (Amendment) Bill, 2026, including the removal of official date stamps from ballot papers and the requirement for political alliances to register before elections.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka today, Mr. Mweetwa said the opposition is using the term as a political tool because it has no substantive issues to raise.





“They are just politicking as they have no issues to raise, so they are using the word ‘imingalato’ as an excuse to fill up the gaps,” said Mr. Mweetwa.





Mr. Mweetwa, who also serves as Minister of Information and Media, argued that the opposition is misusing the term, stating that “imingalato” is simply a unique expression associated with winning elections.





He has since urged the opposition to engage constructively on national matters instead of labeling government initiatives as “imingalato.”



RCV