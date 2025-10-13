ED UNTIL 2030!” – ZANU PF CONFIRMS PUSH TO EXTEND MNANGAGWA’S RULE



ZANU PF has made it official, the ruling party wants President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to stay in power until 2030, beyond the constitutional limit.





Party Director of Information and Publicity, Cde Farai Marapira, confirmed that Resolution Number 1, which calls for the extension of Mnangagwa’s term, is now the official party position ahead of the upcoming 22nd National People’s Conference.





Marapira said the move reflects the people’s will, adding that the President is a “listening leader” who believes “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”





The declaration has sparked intense political debate, with critics calling it a blatant attempt to sidestep the constitution, while supporters hail it as a show of unity and loyalty to the ruling party’s long-time leader.





Zimbabwe now watches closely as ZANU PF marches toward its controversial conference.