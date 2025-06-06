Edgar  Chagwa Lungu’s Cause Of Death Revealed

South Africa— Preliminary reports suggest that former Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu died from complications related to swallowing, according to South African sources close to the matter.





Lungu passed away early Thursday in South Africa, where he had been receiving medical treatment.

The South African government, which had been hosting and monitoring his care, is expected to issue a full statement clarifying the exact cause of death.





Lungu’s party, the Patriotic Front (PF), confirmed a statement released Thursday saying Lungu had “been receiving specialized treatment in South Africa” for an undisclosed illness. The party mourned the passing of a man it described as a “statesman, patriot and servant of the people.”





Lungu served as Zambia’s sixth president from 2015 to 2021, after assuming office following the death of Michael Sata.





He presided over a turbulent period marked by rising debt, an economic downturn, and growing authoritarian tendencies, including a crackdown on dissent and independent media.

Despite these challenges, he remained a revered figure among fellow regional leaders, especially those within the former liberation movements.





His close relationship with Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the broader Zanu PF elite was no secret.

He often expressed admiration for Zimbabwe’s “revolutionary resilience” and maintained warm ties with the Southern African Development Community (SADC)’s regional bloc of former liberation movements — including South Africa’s ANC, Mozambique’s Frelimo, and Namibia’s Swapo.





During his presidency, Lungu was a consistent voice in support of Mnangagwa, both during and after the 2017 coup that ousted long-time Zimbabwean ruler Robert Mugabe.





Lungu was one of the first leaders to endorse Mnangagwa’s legitimacy and was seen as a regional bulwark against Western criticism of Zanu PF’s human rights abuses and disputed electoral processes.



But Lungu’s own rule was marred by accusations of authoritarianism.

He oversaw the arrest of opposition figures, the militarization of state institutions, and controversial constitutional amendments aimed at extending his grip on power.

SOURCE: ZimEye