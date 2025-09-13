EDGAR LUNGU  COURTED JOHN SANGWA, JOSEPH MUDOLO &  CHAIRMAN JAMES NDAMBO – Family source

ECL COURTED SANGWA, MUDOLO & NDAMBO – Family source

A reliable source within the family of late Edgar Lungu has told a correspondent reporter of TheAspirants that the former president was courting renowned constitutional lawyer John Sangwa and two South African based tycoons, James Ndambo and Joseph Mudolo to take over the Patriotic Front (PF) leadership.

The source confirms Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa’s recent remarks that the former late President was speaking to people who are not active in politics to possibly take over the leadership of the PF.

“Before he died, ECL was talking to three people at least to my knowledge, to take over the party leadership and run for President in 2026. He believed that none among his current party members had the credibility and stamina to wrestle power from President Hakainde Hichilema and more so that, the political fight needed someone who was well established financially and is dynamic because of the financial burden that comes with running for president. I can confirm what Dr. Sishuwa said the other day but maybe to be precise, the names I am aware of are Sangwa, Ndambo and Mudolo. I can’t speak for Dr. Sishuwa but am certain these are the names” an ECL family source familiar with the issue has said.

The PF is set to choose Lungu’s successor at a convention yet to be announced. However, there seem to be leadership wrangles within the former ruling party, whereas as one side, former Justice Minister Given Lubinda is leading a faction and Muchinga Member of Parliament Robert Chabinga is leading another faction and claims leadership.

Several individuals within the PF have expressed interest to contest for the top job within the former ruling party. These include, Given Lubinda, Mutotwe Kafwaya, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, Brian Mundubile, Chanda Katotobwe, Greyford Monde as well as Emmanuel Mwamba who is currently in exile in the United States of America.

However, lately some PF members have claimed that a horde of senior party officials have auctioned the PF leadership to the highest bidder, adding that, there’s a group within the party who have gone to South Africa to get paid by a named person who is interested to lead the PF.

What do you think about the three individuals who have been named so far?

-The Aspirants