Dr. Edgar Lungu Criticizes Government Over Erosion of Freedoms on Africa Freedom Day.



In a strongly-worded Africa Freedom Day statement, Zambia’s Sixth President and Tonse Alliance Chairman, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, has raised alarm over what he described as a growing erosion of fundamental freedoms and democratic values in the country. Addressing fellow Zambians at home and abroad, Dr. Lungu urged citizens to reflect on the true meaning of freedom beyond ceremonial celebrations.





The former head of state reminded the nation that Africa Freedom Day commemorates the collective struggle against colonial rule, a struggle which, he said, should inspire citizens to challenge modern forms of oppression





“This day is a powerful reminder of our collective struggle against colonialism, oppression and injustice,” Dr. Lungu stated. “Freedom was not handed to us. It was fought for at a great cost by our brave and courageous forefathers and mothers.”





Dr. Lungu emphasized Zambia’s historic role as a cornerstone of the African liberation movement and called on the nation to renew its commitment to defending freedoms won through sacrifice.





In a pointed critique of the current administration, Dr. Lungu accused the government of weaponizing cybersecurity laws to stifle dissent and curtail freedoms of expression and assembly.





“Using the cyber security laws to surveil, silence or suppress citizens is the worst form of modern-day colonialism,” he said. “The Zambia we are living in today now has laws that are a betrayal to the very freedoms we are celebrating.”





He expressed concern over increasing cases of journalist intimidation, censorship of opposition voices, and the arrest of activists, calling these developments a direct contradiction of Africa Freedom Day’s ideals.





Dr. Lungu also addressed the role of the opposition, asserting that they are not enemies of the state but “the conscience of this great nation.” He urged fellow opposition leaders to remain resolute in speaking out against injustices and advocating for reforms that uphold constitutional rights and restore integrity to public institutions.





In his message to the youth, Dr. Lungu encouraged young Zambians not to underestimate their power and role in shaping the country’s destiny. “Freedom belongs to you, too,” he said. “Do not let anyone make you believe that your voices and opinions are small.”





He concluded by urging all Zambians to transform Africa Freedom Day into a call to action, transcending political divides in pursuit of justice, unity, and true independence.





“Let us reject oppression and injustice in all its forms. Always remember that you are a people fully in charge of your own destiny,” he said.





The statement comes at a time of heightened political tension in the country, with growing debate over the balance between national security and civil liberties.



May 27, 2025

By Kumwesu Media Newsroom

