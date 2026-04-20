VIDEO: Edgar Lungu died because he denied me entry into Zambia- Prophet Uebert Angel

IS URBERT ANGEL A GENUINE MAN OF GOD?

By @EddyVesselMkJr | Christocentric



I have just come across a video clip by Prophet Urbert Angel. For those who haven’t seen it yet, he narrated how, in his own words, he was “attacked in Zambia” upon arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA). He alleges that former First Lady Mrs. Esther Lungu instructed Zambian Immigration to revoke his two-year work visa.





Urbert Angel went on to explain how he had to hold his crusade service online from the United Kingdom, and prophesy to people live instead.





Urbert Angel further said that because he was turned back to the UK and mistreated at KKIA, he cursed the then 6th Zambian President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL), and declared that ECL would die. Urbert Angel continued to say that to this day ECL’s body is cursed because it hasn’t been buried since his passing.





When I watched the clip, I was reminded of Luke 9:52-56. Jesus was on His way to Jerusalem and sent messengers ahead to a Samaritan village to prepare for Him. But the people there did not welcome Him. Verse 54 says that when His disciples James and John heard this, they asked, “Lord, do you want us to call down fire from heaven to destroy them, just as Elijah did?”





In verse 55, Jesus turned and rebuked them. He said, “You do not know what kind of spirit you are of, for the Son of Man did not come to destroy men’s lives but to save them.” Then they went to another village.





By this, Jesus shows that His and the Father’s business is to save people, not to destroy. Those who kill are thieves (John 10:10).





As stated in the video, it’s telling that Urbert Angel’s sole purpose was to come and prophesy about people’s personal lives. He wasn’t coming to Zambia to preach the gospel.





I’ll leave it to you to determine whether Urbert Angel is a genuine man of God, and whether what he claims to have done was from God or not.