VIDEO: Edgar Lungu died because he denied me entry into Zambia- Prophet Uebert Angel

IS URBERT ANGEL A GENUINE MAN OF GOD?
By @EddyVesselMkJr | Christocentric
I have just come across a video clip by Prophet Urbert Angel. For those who haven’t seen it yet, he narrated how, in his own words, he was “attacked in Zambia” upon arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA). He alleges that former First Lady Mrs. Esther Lungu instructed Zambian Immigration to revoke his two-year work visa.
Urbert Angel went on to explain how he had to hold his crusade service online from the United Kingdom, and prophesy to people live instead.
Urbert Angel further said that because he was turned back to the UK and mistreated at KKIA, he cursed the then 6th Zambian President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL), and declared that ECL would die. Urbert Angel continued to say that to this day ECL’s body is cursed because it hasn’t been buried since his passing.
When I watched the clip, I was reminded of Luke 9:52-56. Jesus was on His way to Jerusalem and sent messengers ahead to a Samaritan village to prepare for Him. But the people there did not welcome Him. Verse 54 says that when His disciples James and John heard this, they asked, “Lord, do you want us to call down fire from heaven to destroy them, just as Elijah did?”
In verse 55, Jesus turned and rebuked them. He said, “You do not know what kind of spirit you are of, for the Son of Man did not come to destroy men’s lives but to save them.” Then they went to another village.
By this, Jesus shows that His and the Father’s business is to save people, not to destroy. Those who kill are thieves (John 10:10).
As stated in the video, it’s telling that Urbert Angel’s sole purpose was to come and prophesy about people’s personal lives. He wasn’t coming to Zambia to preach the gospel.
I’ll leave it to you to determine whether Urbert Angel is a genuine man of God, and whether what he claims to have done was from God or not.
Garbage itself. Unfortunately this is the face of evangelical Christianity. Totally fake and useless.
Pls was it Lungu or the state? The President in his personal self can not do such a thing nor does the law. You bwana just have issues that raised why should enter Zambia, just like Kanye West was denied entry into the UK to hold a concert. Stop misleading people and telling lies…
And the sad part is that even late Lungu himself had joined them.
It mayve been wrong on him, but this is foolish man. Leave the former president alone
This Uebert Angel is a conman and a cheat. Our government must not allow him to ever step into Zambia for being so disrespectful to the late former President Mr. Lungu and to us the Zambian people in general. Allowing him into Zambia would give the weak Zambian the impression that he has the power of life and death over our Presidents.
He gives the false narrative that Mr. Lungu’s remains cannot be allowed back in Zambia when the government has all along insisted he must be buried here.
This is the same criminal who appeared in the Al Jazeera investigative video related to the smuggling of gold out of Zimbabwe. He is captured peddling influence and boasting about his connections to the Zimbabwean President Mr. Munagagwa and his wife.