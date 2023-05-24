Edgar Lungu, HH DONT TALK…’there’s bad blood between the two’

ECL, HH DONT TALK…’there’s bad blood between the two’

FORMER president Edgar Lungu has no problem talking with his successor but the impression President Hakainde Hichilema has created that the duo has a cordial relationship is surprisingly misleading.

According to sources close to Lungu, there’s bad blood and the two do not talk contrary to the impression President Hichilema created yesterday that the two are in talking terms.

“Some of us who interact with the former President know that the third and last time the two spoke was when Zambia’s fifth president Rupiah Banda died. As you recall this is now well over one year. That was when President Hichilema phoned ECL to inform him about the death of Rupiah Banda and requested ECL to join him in mourning the former president to ensure he was mourned in dignity,” one source explained.

“The first two times the duo spoke was soon after the handover of power from the former to the current. And these were two separate meetings although we are not privy to what they discussed in those meetings. If there are any other times they have spoken, President Hichilema or ECL will be at liberty to share with, or explain to the public the nature of their conversations. Otherwise we can safely say the two have discussed only twice after ECL handed over power because the third and final discussion was strictly about RB’s death.”

The source further said that position notwithstanding, former president Lungu has no problem talking with his successor should President Hichilema show interest in talking with him.

“The bottom line is that whilst President Hichilema would like the country to believe that he is enjoying a cordial relationship with ECL, the opposite is the truth,” the source said. “The question is: why is President Hichilema misleading the public when even his ministers and senior government officials know that there is bad blood between President Hichilema and his predecessor? Ministers and other senior government officials also are not free to interact with him (ECL).”

Another source explained that the issue surrounding security enhancement at Lungu’s house in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill was supposed to be discussed with Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa who has not shown up despite promising to do that several times.

“For instance, do you know that for over one week now, ECL has been waiting for the Secretary to the Cabinet to discuss this same issue of security at his residence and other administrative issues pertaining to the Office of the Sixth President but Mr Kangwa has failed to show up for this meeting?” said the source.

“Secretary to Cabinet is the custodian of that Act that deals with former heads of state. The former president is managed by Cabinet Office. The Act dealing with the former heads of state is clear. It even defines what constitutes participation in active politics. But now it appears jogging and going to church constitute participation in active politics.”

Addressing a press conference at State House yesterday, President Hichilema said he was available to hold talks with his predecessor.

“Talking is the answer. I have always been available. I don’t want to reveal many things here because I am responsible. My colleague and I talk, be known to you. But what is said in public is a different matter. So how do I deal with such a situation? Someone is not telling the truth there,” he said.

“There are crimes that were committed before, and conversations took place on how to treat those issues within the law. I advised, let us treat this within the law. But citizens are not aware…someone goes on a platform and says there is no communication. Now the day I will reveal, if it is necessary, you will be shocked.”

President Hichilema however stressed the need for repentance so that society can become normal.

He also said Lungu’s retirement is purely a legal issue.

“I started with myself that when I’ve done my time, I will retire and go and look after goats. The goats are waiting for me. They need my attention and I love them so much. And I think they love me because you can see how they multiply when we give them more time and attention. On a serious note, it is a legal issue. You cannot be in retirement and yet you are in politics. The law does not allow that. So who is offending who now? HH is not offending any individual or targeting anybody. It is the law that is being offended,” said President Hichilema.

“The law is clear. When a former president retires, they must not stay in politics and the emoluments they get are based on the law and they are provided for in the law. Today I see a headline in one of the newspapers saying HH lied, it wasn’t 13 policemen, it was eight. I asked the Secretary to the Cabinet and said please can you deal with that? Me I am given information to interpret the law. The law is clear. But in this case, if there was misinformation, it’s the Cabinet Office. It’s not my problem…But what I know is that even eight is offending the law. Even four is offending the law, because the number is three. So now you can see the malice in there. You can see how we have reduced…the substance of the matter is not 13 or eight. The substance of the matter is that has the law been offended?”