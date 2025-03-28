EDGAR LUNGU IS PF PRESIDENT – MONDE



Lusaka… Friday March 28, 2025 ( SMART EAGLES )



Patriotic Front (PF) presidential hopeful Greyford Monde says the former ruling party has a president in the name of Edgar Chagwa Lungu.



Mr Monde has disagreed with PF Copperbelt Provincial Chairperson Stardy Mwale who indicated that the party needs to elect a party President during its forthcoming Central Committee Meeting.





Mr Monde said it was disappointing for Mr Mwale to speak in the manner he did.



“I’m so disappointed in the statement made by Mr. Stardy Mwale especially to the public which would have been discussed in a position he holds as a central committee member. So, speaking as a person who participated in an election, that would have happened under our party which I can tell you that has been under siege,” Monde said.





“It was illegally given to Miles Sampa, today Miles Sampa is also outside crying because the door has been closed for him.”



He said the country was aware that PF had Lungu as president.



“So, we proceed with him until such a time if he is going to say no. Outside that decision, we have a president. For now, our candidate is Edgar Lungu,” he said.





He said PF leaders were not cowards.



“You see; I don’t even know what he means when he says we are cowards. But to insinuate that we are cowards by not getting a president now, that’s not cowardice. Every organisation has a strategy,” Monde said.





“Whatever is happening is part of our strategy. If he has a different strategy, let him bring it to the table. Him going to the media is not even a lack of loyalty but lack of knowledge. There is no one who is a coward here.”



Asked on assertions that Lungu was surrounded by cowards, Monde said that was not the case.





“Advice is for taking or leaving. You can’t say he is not being advised. He is being advised and it’s up to the person being advised to take the advice or not. I can tell you that he is being advised. The Church, NGOs, legal minds and many others are advising him,” said Monde.





“We can’t be casual in the manner we handle this matter that is aimed at redeeming the people of this country. President Lungu is well advised.”



He further wondered who was sponsoring Mwale for him to come out in the manner he did.