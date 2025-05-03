EDGAR LUNGU, MILES SAMPA PLAYING WITH FIRE



Patriotic Front -PF- President ROBERT CHABINGA says he remains in charge of the party until a ruling is made by the courts of law.



Mr. CHABINGA, who is also Leader of the opposition says there has been no change of names at the office of the Registrar of Societies, adding that any fabrication on transfer of power is baseless. He warned that what Miles Sampa and Edgar Lungu were doing was tantamount to playing with fire .



Mr. CHABINGA was speaking in Lusaka today during a press briefing to respond to the PF faction of MILES SAMPA on handing over the party presidency to former President EDGAR LUNGU.