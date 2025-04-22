Dr. Edgar Lungu Mourns the Passing of Pope Francis, Calls for Reflection on His Legacy



Lusaka, Zambia – April 21, 2025



Former President of the Republic of Zambia and Patriotic Front (PF) leader, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, describing the late Pontiff as a global symbol of humility, compassion, and unwavering commitment to justice and peace.



In a heartfelt statement released today, Dr. Lungu conveyed his condolences on behalf of the PF Party, the Tonse Alliance, his family, and the people of Zambia to the Vatican, the global Catholic community, and all people of faith around the world.



“I have learnt of the passing on of His Holiness, the Universal Chief Priest of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis with great sadness and grief,” the statement reads. “Pope Francis was a shining example of humility, compassion, grace and an unwavering dedication to promoting unity, human love, justice and peace.”



Dr. Lungu praised the Pope’s lifelong commitment to uplifting humanity, referencing his teachings and personal example, particularly the famous quote: “A little bit of mercy makes the world less cold and more just.”



He further called on global leaders to reflect on the legacy of Pope Francis, noting that even in his final days, the Pontiff continued to advocate for peace and unity, as seen in his last Easter Sunday message just a day before his passing.



“To my fellow leaders across the world on this sad and solemn day, I implore you all to reflect on the legacy of the Pope,” he urged. “This is the hallmark of servant leadership which the world needs today as we go through various forms of injustice, oppression and social-economic inequalities.”



The former Head of State concluded by praying for the Pope’s soul to rest in eternal peace, acknowledging the void his death leaves in global moral and spiritual leadership.



Pope Francis, who led the Catholic Church since 2013, was revered for his progressive views, championing the poor, and speaking boldly on global challenges such as climate change, inequality, and the need for interfaith dialogue. His passing has sparked a wave of mourning and tributes from leaders, believers, and admirers across the world.