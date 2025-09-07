Edgar Lungu named three individuals he was courting and considering to back in Zambia’s 2026 election- Sishuwa Sishuwa

OUR JUDGEMENT IS VINDICATED



This morning, we learnt from Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa’s interview with KBN that former President Edgar Lungu preferred that the 2026 Presidential candidate for PF to back should be someone who isn’t already in politics.





Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa said ECL had mentioned about 4 names of people he said he and the PF might start talking to and that none of those 4 were already in politics.





This is a man who has served at the highest level of governance and has spent almost his entire adult life in politics.





Yet his conclusion is the same as we have consistently argued.



As I often say, whilst some problems may have multiple solutions, the solution to our country Zambia is only one.





And if people are not allowing their brains to be clouded by politics, they would objectively arrive at the same answer.





Why? Because these matters are not as complicated as those with vested political interest often wish us to believe.





To make it look like these things are the preserve of a few individuals with especially unique and often superhuman capacities.





There is little that is happening in Zambia which has not happened somewhere on this earth before.





As I have consistently argued on almost all platforms, it is time to listen to voices we have not been hearing from on matters of national governance.





Yes, experience matters.



However, when experience is not being deployed to add value, useful value for our collective good, when experience is not being deployed to solve any of our pertinent national problems, that experience has become undesirable, it is now simply a mechanism for obstructing progress.



https://x.com/ssishuwa/status/1964599520299258283?t=939f8AdyZnqD_pN3cyCNrQ&s=19



Given Chansa