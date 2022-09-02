EDGAR LUNGU PEACE & HUMANITARIAN RECOGNITION AWARDS

….the Awards recognise the work of Africa’s unsung heroes and heroines and institutions

The Edgar Lungu Peace and Humanitarian Recognition Awards are to be presented annually to Africa’s unsung heroes and heroines during the commemoration of the International Day of Peace on 21st September.

However, the inaugural 2022 Awards will take place at gala presentation evening in Lusaka, Zambia on November 11, 2022, when the World is commemorating the end of World War I.

The Awards recognise the work of Africa’s unsung heroes and heroines and institutions who significantly contribute to promoting peace at the grassroots level and have been outstanding in promoting women’s rights, fighting gender-based violence, undertaking humanitarian and charitable works that change communities and impact the lives of people and the environment.

In bringing to the spotlight these unsung heroes and heroines, the Foundation believes it will not only celebrate the people and or institutions to be awarded, but also help build a strong platform and positive attitude, amplify their voices and give them opportunities to do more in advancing peace and serving humanity.

It will also create a platform to advocate for the survival, well-being and dignity of people affected by crises, hence building peaceful and caring communities where all members are treated as equals and feel that they can flourish.

The Awards will be presented to outstanding individuals, activists, volunteers, professionals, community and traditional leaders, media practitioners, civil society groupings, philanthropists, companies and other institutions in the 5 Awards categories listed below.

The Edgar Lungu Peace and Humanitarian Awards will be organised in collaboration with local and international stakeholders, including governments, the African Union and the United Nations with unwavering commitment to consolidating peace on the African continent and the region.

The Foundation recognises related awards by other institutions targeted at acknowledging the works of outstanding global leaders and citizenry who have contributed to making the world peaceful and easy for all. Such awards have been an inspiration in the conceptualisation of the Edgar Lungu Peace and Humanitarian Awards. While other awards celebrate excellence at the very top of global or continental leadership or global citizens generally, the Edgar Lungu Peace and Humanitarian Awards focus on Africans in our communities who may not necessarily be political leaders but are involved in works that promote peace or transform people’s lives.

Nevertheless, the Foundation will explore further mutual partnerships with like-mined institutions to scale up these Awards.

Today is your moment to be celebrated because you deserve the honour!