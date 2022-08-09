LEADERSHIP CRISIS IN PF NON-EXISTENT.

We know that most people are worried about what they perceive as a leadership crisis in Pf. The truth is, there is no such a crisis.

Former Republican President Edgar LUNGU is also the elected president of Pf. He still has the mandate from the patriotic front members. As such, thinking that there is a leadership crisis is a misplaced idea.

After losing the power to govern the nation to UPND, president LUNGU decided to appoint Hon Given Lubinda as the Acting President of the PF. This was so as to ensure that ECL stayed clear of active politics.

As things stand, many people including myself are jostling to replace president LUNGU as Pf president. In the process, some people think we are in a crisis, which is certainly a fallacy.

My opinion.

It is President LUNGU’s responsibility to manage the transition and not Hon Given Lubinda. This is because, while president LUNGU appointed Hon Given Lubinda, we as Pf elected him. Therefore, he has the substantive mandate to manage things until either (1) Pf elects another substantive president or (2) his mandate comes to an end in 2025.

Emmanuel Mwamba, Mutotwe Kafwaya, Chishimba Kambwili, Brian Mundubile, Christopher Kang’ombe, Bowman Lusambo and all other presidential hopefuls and their respective supporters should continue encouraging the general membership that we do not have a leadership crisis.

We have both a substantive president and an acting president.

We wish our party well.

Hon Mutotwe KAFWAYA, MP

Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.