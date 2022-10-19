Edgar Lungu thanks HH and the UPND Government for recognizing and respecting the national day of prayer

Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has thanked President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND Government for recognizing and respecting the national day of prayer, fasting, repentance and reconciliation.

Zambia on Tuesday, 18th October, 2022 commemorated the national day of prayer, fasting, repentance and reconciliation countrywide.

Republican Vice President Mutale Nalumango led people in commemorating the main event held in Lusaka.

This is the second time the national day of prayer, fasting, repentance and reconciliation is being commemorating under the UPND Government.

When attending Holy Mass at Lusaka’s Mtendere Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Parish on Tuesday, the former Head of State said he was grateful to President Hichilema and his Government for maintaining the day.

Mr. Lungu introduced the national day of prayer, fasting, repentance and reconciliation seven years ago and made the day a public holiday.

The charismatic leader told fellow worshipers that he was happy that the Day has continued to be observed.

Mr. Lungu was accompanied to Church by his former presidential running mate in the 2021 General Elections Prof. Nkandu Luo, former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo, former Mines Minister Richard Musukwa and several other PF officials.

‘Firstly, I greet all of you. How are you? Secondly, I want to confess that I did not come here to make any statement at all but that I should thank the persistence or ulunkonena from one Honourable Nkandu Luo for forcing me to say something. If it wasn’t for her persuasion I would have just opted to go away without saying anything,” Mr. Lungu said.

“Since I have been asked to say something, I will say my gratitude today is to President Hakainde Hichilema and UPND for recognizing and respecting this day and allow all of us to continue worshipping and praying on the 18th of October each year. To you my brother I say God bless you.I am saying this because people were expecting Lungu to say this, Lungu to say that,” he said.

“Today, it’s for all of us to recognize that we humble ourselves, go before the Lord and seek his face in repentance. God will surely bless us. So, I also want to emphasize that there is nothing special about being President. Just like I was President, Honourable Hakainde Hichilema has become His Excellence the President. God works through all of us and none of us is special. We cannot restrict God’s work or desire through space and time of personalities.God will surely work through whosoever he choose to use. And I think I have already spoken enough aiini? God bless you all. Thank you,” Mr.Lungu concluded.

Meanwhile, in Ndola selected residents and members of the clergy joined the rest of the country in observing the national day of prays , fasting, repentance and Reconciliation at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

The residents, clergy and gospel singers braved the scorching sun to participate in prayers , and fasting being held at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Speaking on behalf of the organizing committee , Bishop Francis Mumba urged the people to actively participate in prayers and worship adding that Zambia is on the path of restoration.

The clergy also hailed the declaration of Zambia as a christian nation and highlighted its significance.

In Kitwe, District Commissioner Lawrence Mwanza in his keynote speech as guest of honour emphasized the importance of peace to the country’s developmental agenda

Mr . Mwanza said without peace and unity there can be no sustainable development.

He further called on all Zambian citizens to invest in the country’s economy and take advantage of various empowerment initiatives that the New Dawn government is offering.

In Kitwe the national day of prayer, fasting and reconciliation was held at Oasis of Love Church in Nkana West – under the theme, “Promoting National Unity, Peace and Integration for A Prosperous Zambia through Hard Work”.

In his opening remarks, organising committee chairperson Bishop Raddy Lewilla, underscored the importance of the national day of prayer fasting and reconciliation to the prosperity of Zambia.

Bishop Lewilla said the day gives Zambia an opportunity to renew it’s relationship with God and thank him for his interventions especially in times of pandemics like Covid-19.

In a sermon, Pastor Boyd Muwowo from the Seventh-Day Adventist Church – Nkana Mission District , called for the preservation of peace that exists in Zambia.

Pastor Muwowo said Zambia can not develop nor prosper without peace, charging that peace is an important subject of every society.

Meanwhile, Chililabombwe District Commissioner Precious Njekwa led the celebration with a call on Zambians to continue upholding peace.

Ms.Njekwa warned citizens against taking for granted the peace and unity Zambia enjoys since Independence.

In her speech during the commemoration of the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation held at Chililabombwe Secondary School, Ms.Njekwa regretted that some people are fond of propagating divisions in the country especially in politics.